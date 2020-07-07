All apartments in Webster
Find more places like 615 Cole St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Webster, TX
/
615 Cole St.
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:22 AM

615 Cole St.

615 Cole St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Webster
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

615 Cole St, Webster, TX 77598
Webster

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Lovely, clean, duplex, one story. Nicely remodeled townhome with 3 bedroom and 1.5 baths. Neutral paint throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl/tile in the common areas. Easy access to 45 South.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE3924305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Cole St. have any available units?
615 Cole St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Webster, TX.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Cole St. have?
Some of 615 Cole St.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Cole St. currently offering any rent specials?
615 Cole St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Cole St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Cole St. is pet friendly.
Does 615 Cole St. offer parking?
Yes, 615 Cole St. offers parking.
Does 615 Cole St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Cole St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Cole St. have a pool?
No, 615 Cole St. does not have a pool.
Does 615 Cole St. have accessible units?
No, 615 Cole St. does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Cole St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Cole St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solano
535 W Nasa Pkwy
Webster, TX 77598
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave
Webster, TX 77058
The Gateway at Ellington
15603 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77034
Harbor Point Apartment Homes
16460 Highway 3
Webster, TX 77598
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy
Webster, TX 77598
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd
Webster, TX 77598
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3
Webster, TX 77598
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd
Webster, TX 77598

Similar Pages

Webster 1 BedroomsWebster 2 Bedrooms
Webster Apartments with PoolWebster Dog Friendly Apartments
Webster Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine