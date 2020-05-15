18519 Egret Bay Boulevard, Webster, TX 77058 Webster
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath split layout condo with beautiful hardwood floors and amazing views of the lake. Includes a private patio with entry from the main living room and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer included in separate utility room. Walk-in closets and brand new AC installed. Great area close to restaurants and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
