18519 Egret Bay Boulevard

2 Bedroom / 2 Bath split layout condo with beautiful hardwood floors and amazing views of the lake. Includes a private patio with entry from the main living room and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer included in separate utility room. Walk-in closets and brand new AC installed. Great area close to restaurants and entertainment.