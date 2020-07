Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c540bd00a1 ---- Wonderful 2 bed 2 bathroom Condo on right in the heart of egret bay! Wonerful Waterfront community. Fully furnished including furniture ready for move-in. Washer and dryer included with all the kitchen appliances. Outdoor balcony to kick back and relax! Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and of course Clear Lake! Come see your future home today!