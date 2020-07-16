All apartments in Weatherford
1216 Franklin St
1216 Franklin St

1216 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
1216 Franklin Street, Weatherford, TX 76086

pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom Home in Great Location - Housing Vouchers Accepted! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home at the corner of Franklin and 920. Spacious yard and ample parking on the property. This is a great neighborhood. View our other listings at Weatherford4rent.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
