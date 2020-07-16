3 Bedroom Home in Great Location - Housing Vouchers Accepted! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home at the corner of Franklin and 920. Spacious yard and ample parking on the property. This is a great neighborhood. View our other listings at Weatherford4rent.com
(RLNE5553862)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1216 Franklin St have any available units?
1216 Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weatherford, TX.