718 Adams Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

718 Adams Street

718 Adams St · No Longer Available
Location

718 Adams St, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious beautiful home near schools and lots of shopping. Covered patio in back with shed for storage. Easy access to Hwy 287 and 77

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Adams Street have any available units?
718 Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 718 Adams Street have?
Some of 718 Adams Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
718 Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 718 Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 718 Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 718 Adams Street offers parking.
Does 718 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 718 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 718 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 718 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Adams Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Adams Street does not have units with air conditioning.

