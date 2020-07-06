638 Jordan Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath house with 2 car garage in a great subdivision. The house features spacious floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops, built-in microwave and much more! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.