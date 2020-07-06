All apartments in Waxahachie
610 Brenna Road
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

610 Brenna Road

610 Brenna Road · No Longer Available
Location

610 Brenna Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Perfect split 3 bedroom layout in a desirable are walking distance from elementary school minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Home located in a nice, quiet area perfect for a family and plenty of backyard space for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Brenna Road have any available units?
610 Brenna Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 610 Brenna Road have?
Some of 610 Brenna Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Brenna Road currently offering any rent specials?
610 Brenna Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Brenna Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Brenna Road is pet friendly.
Does 610 Brenna Road offer parking?
Yes, 610 Brenna Road offers parking.
Does 610 Brenna Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Brenna Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Brenna Road have a pool?
No, 610 Brenna Road does not have a pool.
Does 610 Brenna Road have accessible units?
No, 610 Brenna Road does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Brenna Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Brenna Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Brenna Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Brenna Road does not have units with air conditioning.

