Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:13 AM

608 S Rogers

608 South Rogers Street · No Longer Available
Location

608 South Rogers Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute vintage home in a great location. Two large bedrooms, nice bath, large eat in kitchen plus dining room. Pretty wood floors, wonderful yard and detached garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 S Rogers have any available units?
608 S Rogers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 608 S Rogers have?
Some of 608 S Rogers's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 S Rogers currently offering any rent specials?
608 S Rogers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 S Rogers pet-friendly?
No, 608 S Rogers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 608 S Rogers offer parking?
Yes, 608 S Rogers offers parking.
Does 608 S Rogers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 S Rogers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 S Rogers have a pool?
No, 608 S Rogers does not have a pool.
Does 608 S Rogers have accessible units?
No, 608 S Rogers does not have accessible units.
Does 608 S Rogers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 S Rogers has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 S Rogers have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 S Rogers does not have units with air conditioning.

