All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 600 Jordan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Waxahachie, TX
/
600 Jordan Lane
Last updated April 3 2019 at 12:36 AM
600 Jordan Lane
600 Jordan Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
600 Jordan Lane, Waxahachie, TX 75165
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 Jordan Lane have any available units?
600 Jordan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waxahachie, TX
.
What amenities does 600 Jordan Lane have?
Some of 600 Jordan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 600 Jordan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
600 Jordan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Jordan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 600 Jordan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waxahachie
.
Does 600 Jordan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 600 Jordan Lane offers parking.
Does 600 Jordan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Jordan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Jordan Lane have a pool?
No, 600 Jordan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 600 Jordan Lane have accessible units?
No, 600 Jordan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Jordan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Jordan Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Jordan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Jordan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
