Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:26 AM

520 Cottonview Drive

520 Cottonview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

520 Cottonview Dr, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Welcoming and cozy. Comes with a formal dining room, kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Cottonview Drive have any available units?
520 Cottonview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 520 Cottonview Drive have?
Some of 520 Cottonview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Cottonview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
520 Cottonview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Cottonview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 520 Cottonview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 520 Cottonview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 520 Cottonview Drive offers parking.
Does 520 Cottonview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Cottonview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Cottonview Drive have a pool?
No, 520 Cottonview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 520 Cottonview Drive have accessible units?
No, 520 Cottonview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Cottonview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Cottonview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Cottonview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Cottonview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

