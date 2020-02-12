All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

510 Indian Dr

510 Indian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

510 Indian Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Waxahachie 1/1 $949

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($85/mo), Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Movie library, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 850

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Indian Dr have any available units?
510 Indian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 510 Indian Dr have?
Some of 510 Indian Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Indian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
510 Indian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Indian Dr pet-friendly?
No, 510 Indian Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 510 Indian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 510 Indian Dr offers parking.
Does 510 Indian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Indian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Indian Dr have a pool?
Yes, 510 Indian Dr has a pool.
Does 510 Indian Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 510 Indian Dr has accessible units.
Does 510 Indian Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Indian Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Indian Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 Indian Dr has units with air conditioning.

