Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range

3 bedroom 1 bath, approx. 1,002 square foot duplex with wood floors, central air and heat and fenced yard. The eat-in kitchen has an electric range, dishwasher, and a built-in microwave. Ceiling fans in every room help keep energy costs down. You can walk to SAGU from your front door or drive to Navarro College in 5 minutes. Not far from Hwy 77 where there are many restaurants, grocery stores and shopping.