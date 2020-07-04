Rent Calculator
All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 408-410 Amanda Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
408-410 Amanda Lane
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:34 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
408-410 Amanda Lane
408 Amanda Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
408 Amanda Ln, Waxahachie, TX 75165
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, located to major highways and local college.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408-410 Amanda Lane have any available units?
408-410 Amanda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waxahachie, TX
.
Is 408-410 Amanda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
408-410 Amanda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408-410 Amanda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 408-410 Amanda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waxahachie
.
Does 408-410 Amanda Lane offer parking?
No, 408-410 Amanda Lane does not offer parking.
Does 408-410 Amanda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408-410 Amanda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408-410 Amanda Lane have a pool?
No, 408-410 Amanda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 408-410 Amanda Lane have accessible units?
No, 408-410 Amanda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 408-410 Amanda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 408-410 Amanda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408-410 Amanda Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 408-410 Amanda Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
