Rent: $855 Deposit: $200 Ask About Our Look And Lease Special on this Floor Plan :) Amenities:
Sparkling Swimming Pool Gated Community Clubhouse 24-Hour Fitness Center Resident Business Center Certifies Maintenance Covered Parking Garages* (Attached and Detached) 1/3 Mile Walking Path Poolside Fireplace 1 & 2 Bedroom Designs Submetered Water Ceiling Fans Private Patios/Balconies 9-foot Ceilings Energy Star Appliances Curb Side Trash Pick-Up Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning Walk In Shower Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 380 Solon Rd Unit: F have any available units?
380 Solon Rd Unit: F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 380 Solon Rd Unit: F have?
Some of 380 Solon Rd Unit: F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Solon Rd Unit: F currently offering any rent specials?
380 Solon Rd Unit: F is not currently offering any rent specials.