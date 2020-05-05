All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

380 Solon Rd Unit: F

380 Solon Road · No Longer Available
Location

380 Solon Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
Rent: $855
Deposit: $200 Ask About Our Look And Lease Special on this Floor Plan :)
Amenities:

Sparkling Swimming Pool
Gated Community
Clubhouse
24-Hour Fitness Center
Resident Business Center
Certifies Maintenance
Covered Parking
Garages* (Attached and Detached)
1/3 Mile Walking Path
Poolside Fireplace
1 & 2 Bedroom Designs
Submetered Water
Ceiling Fans
Private Patios/Balconies
9-foot Ceilings
Energy Star Appliances
Curb Side Trash Pick-Up
Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning
Walk In Shower
Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Solon Rd Unit: F have any available units?
380 Solon Rd Unit: F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 380 Solon Rd Unit: F have?
Some of 380 Solon Rd Unit: F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Solon Rd Unit: F currently offering any rent specials?
380 Solon Rd Unit: F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Solon Rd Unit: F pet-friendly?
No, 380 Solon Rd Unit: F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 380 Solon Rd Unit: F offer parking?
Yes, 380 Solon Rd Unit: F offers parking.
Does 380 Solon Rd Unit: F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 Solon Rd Unit: F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Solon Rd Unit: F have a pool?
Yes, 380 Solon Rd Unit: F has a pool.
Does 380 Solon Rd Unit: F have accessible units?
No, 380 Solon Rd Unit: F does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Solon Rd Unit: F have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Solon Rd Unit: F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 Solon Rd Unit: F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 380 Solon Rd Unit: F has units with air conditioning.

