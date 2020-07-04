All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:46 AM

380 Solon Rd

380 Solon Road · No Longer Available
Location

380 Solon Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
Rent: 1150.00
Deposit: $200

Look And Lease Special for the month of February ~ waves application & admin fees
Amenities:

Sparkling Swimming Pool
Gated Community
Clubhouse
24-Hour Fitness Center
Resident Business Center
Certifies Maintenance
Covered Parking
Garages* (Attached and Detached)
1/3 Mile Walking Path
Poolside Fireplace
1 & 2 Bedroom Designs
Submetered Water
Ceiling Fans
Private Patios/Balconies
9-foot Ceilings
Energy Star Appliances
Curb Side Trash Pick-Up
Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning
Walk In Shower
Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Solon Rd have any available units?
380 Solon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 380 Solon Rd have?
Some of 380 Solon Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Solon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
380 Solon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Solon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 380 Solon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 380 Solon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 380 Solon Rd offers parking.
Does 380 Solon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Solon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Solon Rd have a pool?
Yes, 380 Solon Rd has a pool.
Does 380 Solon Rd have accessible units?
No, 380 Solon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Solon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Solon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 Solon Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 380 Solon Rd has units with air conditioning.

