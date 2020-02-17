Brand new 4 bed 2 full bath home in a good location. Close to school. Open floor plan with granite kitchen countertop and tile backsplash. Covered patio in the back yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215580 Property Id 215580
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 335 Abbott Ln. have any available units?
335 Abbott Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 335 Abbott Ln. have?
Some of 335 Abbott Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Abbott Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
335 Abbott Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Abbott Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Abbott Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 335 Abbott Ln. offer parking?
No, 335 Abbott Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 335 Abbott Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Abbott Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Abbott Ln. have a pool?
No, 335 Abbott Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 335 Abbott Ln. have accessible units?
No, 335 Abbott Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Abbott Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Abbott Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Abbott Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Abbott Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
