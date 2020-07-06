Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 327 Leisure Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
327 Leisure Lane
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:29 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
327 Leisure Lane
327 Leisure Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
327 Leisure Lane, Waxahachie, TX 75165
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 327 Leisure Lane have any available units?
327 Leisure Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waxahachie, TX
.
What amenities does 327 Leisure Lane have?
Some of 327 Leisure Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 327 Leisure Lane currently offering any rent specials?
327 Leisure Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Leisure Lane pet-friendly?
No, 327 Leisure Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waxahachie
.
Does 327 Leisure Lane offer parking?
Yes, 327 Leisure Lane offers parking.
Does 327 Leisure Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Leisure Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Leisure Lane have a pool?
No, 327 Leisure Lane does not have a pool.
Does 327 Leisure Lane have accessible units?
No, 327 Leisure Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Leisure Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Leisure Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Leisure Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Leisure Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Similar Pages
Waxahachie 1 Bedrooms
Waxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with Balcony
Waxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Waco, TX
Euless, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Amberton University
El Centro College
McLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas