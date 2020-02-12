Beautiful home with lake view. Wooden floors, oven, microwave, refrigerator. two car garage with storage. Large backyard. Awesome wrap around front porch. You will love this quiet, relaxing location you can call home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 have any available units?
312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 have?
Some of 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 currently offering any rent specials?
312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 is pet friendly.
Does 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 offer parking?
Yes, 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 offers parking.
Does 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 have a pool?
No, 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 does not have a pool.
Does 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 have accessible units?
No, 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7 has units with air conditioning.
