312 Lakeshore Dr Lot 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with lake view. Wooden floors, oven, microwave, refrigerator. two car garage with storage. Large backyard. Awesome wrap around front porch. You will love this quiet, relaxing location you can call home.