Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:13 PM
308 S College Street
308 South College Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
308 South College Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165
Downtown Waxahachie
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
THIS SPECTACULAR LOFT APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN A COMMERCIAL BUILDING DOWNTOWN WAXAHACHIE. OVER 4000 SQFT OF EXTRAORDINARY DETAIL! RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 S College Street have any available units?
308 S College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waxahachie, TX
.
Is 308 S College Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 S College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 S College Street pet-friendly?
No, 308 S College Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waxahachie
.
Does 308 S College Street offer parking?
Yes, 308 S College Street offers parking.
Does 308 S College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 S College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 S College Street have a pool?
No, 308 S College Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 S College Street have accessible units?
No, 308 S College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 S College Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 S College Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 S College Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 S College Street does not have units with air conditioning.
