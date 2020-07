Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Spectacular 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom NEW home. Lovely construction sets this home a part from all others in the area. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen and lots of cabinet space. NEW stainless steel appliances and beautiful fixtures, Granite Countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, fenced backyard, & one car garage these are just few of the features in this beautiful home. No section 8 vouchers please.