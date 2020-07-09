Rent Calculator
All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 3029 Coventry Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
3029 Coventry Ln
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:04 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3029 Coventry Ln
3029 Coventry Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3029 Coventry Lane, Waxahachie, TX 75165
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Sample description.$1800/mo.$1800 security deposit,100% safe, and convenience to I35, beautiful, quiet,most retired, professional and +,of homeowner community.
Call 936-271-1848
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3029 Coventry Ln have any available units?
3029 Coventry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Waxahachie, TX
.
What amenities does 3029 Coventry Ln have?
Some of 3029 Coventry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3029 Coventry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Coventry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Coventry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3029 Coventry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3029 Coventry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3029 Coventry Ln offers parking.
Does 3029 Coventry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3029 Coventry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Coventry Ln have a pool?
No, 3029 Coventry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Coventry Ln have accessible units?
No, 3029 Coventry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Coventry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3029 Coventry Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3029 Coventry Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3029 Coventry Ln has units with air conditioning.
