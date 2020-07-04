230 Brookbend Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular 2 bed, 3 bath, 3162 sq. ft. home in Waxahachie, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Custom features throughout! Fantastic island kitchen features tons of cabinets, plenty of granite space, tile back splash, updated lighting. Cozy living room with brick fireplace. Breakfast and formal dining areas. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Amazing out door amenities include, sparkling pool and outdoor kitchen! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.