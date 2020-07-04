All apartments in Waxahachie
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
230 Brookbend Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

230 Brookbend Drive

230 Brookbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

230 Brookbend Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 2 bed, 3 bath, 3162 sq. ft. home in Waxahachie, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Custom features throughout! Fantastic island kitchen features tons of cabinets, plenty of granite space, tile back splash, updated lighting. Cozy living room with brick fireplace. Breakfast and formal dining areas. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Amazing out door amenities include, sparkling pool and outdoor kitchen! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Brookbend Drive have any available units?
230 Brookbend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 230 Brookbend Drive have?
Some of 230 Brookbend Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Brookbend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
230 Brookbend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Brookbend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Brookbend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 230 Brookbend Drive offer parking?
No, 230 Brookbend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 230 Brookbend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Brookbend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Brookbend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 230 Brookbend Drive has a pool.
Does 230 Brookbend Drive have accessible units?
No, 230 Brookbend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Brookbend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Brookbend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Brookbend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Brookbend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

