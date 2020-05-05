All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 2200 Brown St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
2200 Brown St
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2200 Brown St

2200 Brown Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2200 Brown Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Waxahachie 1/1 $819

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 849

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Brown St have any available units?
2200 Brown St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 2200 Brown St have?
Some of 2200 Brown St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Brown St currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Brown St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Brown St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Brown St is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Brown St offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Brown St offers parking.
Does 2200 Brown St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Brown St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Brown St have a pool?
Yes, 2200 Brown St has a pool.
Does 2200 Brown St have accessible units?
No, 2200 Brown St does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Brown St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Brown St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Brown St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2200 Brown St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas