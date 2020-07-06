All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:20 AM

216 Bear Trail

216 Bear Trail · No Longer Available
Location

216 Bear Trail, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Bear Trail have any available units?
216 Bear Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 216 Bear Trail have?
Some of 216 Bear Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Bear Trail currently offering any rent specials?
216 Bear Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Bear Trail pet-friendly?
No, 216 Bear Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 216 Bear Trail offer parking?
Yes, 216 Bear Trail offers parking.
Does 216 Bear Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Bear Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Bear Trail have a pool?
No, 216 Bear Trail does not have a pool.
Does 216 Bear Trail have accessible units?
No, 216 Bear Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Bear Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Bear Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Bear Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Bear Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

