All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 215 San Jacinto Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
215 San Jacinto Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

215 San Jacinto Street

215 San Jacinto St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

215 San Jacinto St, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in a neighborhood convenient to North Waxahachie. Recent updates & fresh paint.
Nice covered patio ready for you to enjoy the spring! Listing agent is owner. *NO SMOKING PLEASE*REFRIGERATOR IS A NON-WARRANTIED ITEM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 San Jacinto Street have any available units?
215 San Jacinto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 215 San Jacinto Street have?
Some of 215 San Jacinto Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 San Jacinto Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 San Jacinto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 San Jacinto Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 San Jacinto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 215 San Jacinto Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 San Jacinto Street offers parking.
Does 215 San Jacinto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 San Jacinto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 San Jacinto Street have a pool?
No, 215 San Jacinto Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 San Jacinto Street have accessible units?
No, 215 San Jacinto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 San Jacinto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 San Jacinto Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 San Jacinto Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 San Jacinto Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas