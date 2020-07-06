Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in a neighborhood convenient to North Waxahachie. Recent updates & fresh paint. Nice covered patio ready for you to enjoy the spring! Listing agent is owner. *NO SMOKING PLEASE*REFRIGERATOR IS A NON-WARRANTIED ITEM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 San Jacinto Street have any available units?
215 San Jacinto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 215 San Jacinto Street have?
Some of 215 San Jacinto Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 San Jacinto Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 San Jacinto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.