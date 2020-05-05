All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 215 Range Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
215 Range Road
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:49 PM

215 Range Road

215 Range Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

215 Range Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Prestigious John Houston home * looks like new * granite & stainless steel appliances *wood floors & tile floors *
new carpet in bedrooms * Austin stone fireplace * breakfast bar *large rooms * 4th bedroom with french doors
would make a great office *Great neighborhood with pool * Hurry & See - Won't Last Long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Range Road have any available units?
215 Range Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 215 Range Road have?
Some of 215 Range Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Range Road currently offering any rent specials?
215 Range Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Range Road pet-friendly?
No, 215 Range Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 215 Range Road offer parking?
Yes, 215 Range Road offers parking.
Does 215 Range Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Range Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Range Road have a pool?
Yes, 215 Range Road has a pool.
Does 215 Range Road have accessible units?
No, 215 Range Road does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Range Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Range Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Range Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Range Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas