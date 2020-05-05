Prestigious John Houston home * looks like new * granite & stainless steel appliances *wood floors & tile floors * new carpet in bedrooms * Austin stone fireplace * breakfast bar *large rooms * 4th bedroom with french doors would make a great office *Great neighborhood with pool * Hurry & See - Won't Last Long
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 Range Road have any available units?
What amenities does 215 Range Road have?
Some of 215 Range Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Range Road currently offering any rent specials?
215 Range Road is not currently offering any rent specials.