All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 215 Brandie Mac Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
215 Brandie Mac Lane
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:36 AM

215 Brandie Mac Lane

215 Brandie Mac Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

215 Brandie Mac Lane, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Open floor plan, large living room, new flooring, large backyard. 2 car garage with opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Brandie Mac Lane have any available units?
215 Brandie Mac Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 215 Brandie Mac Lane have?
Some of 215 Brandie Mac Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Brandie Mac Lane currently offering any rent specials?
215 Brandie Mac Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Brandie Mac Lane pet-friendly?
No, 215 Brandie Mac Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 215 Brandie Mac Lane offer parking?
Yes, 215 Brandie Mac Lane offers parking.
Does 215 Brandie Mac Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Brandie Mac Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Brandie Mac Lane have a pool?
No, 215 Brandie Mac Lane does not have a pool.
Does 215 Brandie Mac Lane have accessible units?
No, 215 Brandie Mac Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Brandie Mac Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Brandie Mac Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Brandie Mac Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Brandie Mac Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas