Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

208 Ghost Rider Road

208 Ghost Rider Road · No Longer Available
Location

208 Ghost Rider Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Captivating home in Center of town situated in the highly popular Waxahachie area! flooring in the living spaces! Modern warm tones painted throughout. Extra large living space as you walk into the home. Spacious kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter-space opening to the breakfast nook and overlooking the private fenced backyard. Gigantic master suite with a garden tub and walk in closet. Loft, office or 2nd living area, All oversized bedrooms. Close to Hwy 77 and shopping! Waxahachie ISD! This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Ghost Rider Road have any available units?
208 Ghost Rider Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 208 Ghost Rider Road have?
Some of 208 Ghost Rider Road's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Ghost Rider Road currently offering any rent specials?
208 Ghost Rider Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Ghost Rider Road pet-friendly?
No, 208 Ghost Rider Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 208 Ghost Rider Road offer parking?
No, 208 Ghost Rider Road does not offer parking.
Does 208 Ghost Rider Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Ghost Rider Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Ghost Rider Road have a pool?
No, 208 Ghost Rider Road does not have a pool.
Does 208 Ghost Rider Road have accessible units?
No, 208 Ghost Rider Road does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Ghost Rider Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Ghost Rider Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Ghost Rider Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Ghost Rider Road does not have units with air conditioning.

