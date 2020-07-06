208 Ghost Rider Road

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

Captivating home in Center of town situated in the highly popular Waxahachie area! flooring in the living spaces! Modern warm tones painted throughout. Extra large living space as you walk into the home. Spacious kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter-space opening to the breakfast nook and overlooking the private fenced backyard. Gigantic master suite with a garden tub and walk in closet. Loft, office or 2nd living area, All oversized bedrooms. Close to Hwy 77 and shopping! Waxahachie ISD! This is a must see!