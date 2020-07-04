All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 1642 Hillside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
1642 Hillside Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:16 AM

1642 Hillside Drive

1642 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1642 Hillside Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Curb appeal, cozy 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with bonus game room space upstairs that could be a 4th bedroom. There is a second dining could also be used as an office. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Hillside Drive have any available units?
1642 Hillside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
Is 1642 Hillside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Hillside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Hillside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 Hillside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1642 Hillside Drive offer parking?
No, 1642 Hillside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1642 Hillside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 Hillside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Hillside Drive have a pool?
No, 1642 Hillside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Hillside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1642 Hillside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Hillside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 Hillside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1642 Hillside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1642 Hillside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas