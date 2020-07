Amenities

carport fireplace refrigerator

A small piece of heaven on Lake Waxahachie. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with dock. Lots of windows for great views. 2 Car carport. Enjoy your private boat - fishing dock that goes along with this rental. Renters Insurance Required. No Pets. $50 Application Fee. Direct your client to follow link in Supplements.