Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
131 Post Oak Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:31 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
131 Post Oak Drive
131 Post Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Waxahachie
Location
131 Post Oak Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Rental!! Close to shopping and schools. Was originally model home of the neighborhood. Two living and dining areas with a see thru fireplace. Make an appointment to view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 131 Post Oak Drive have any available units?
131 Post Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waxahachie, TX
.
Is 131 Post Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Post Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Post Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 131 Post Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waxahachie
.
Does 131 Post Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 131 Post Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 131 Post Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Post Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Post Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 131 Post Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 131 Post Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Post Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Post Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Post Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Post Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Post Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
