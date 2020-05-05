131 Fallen Rock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 2 story, 2433 sq. ft. home in Waxahachie, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Galley style kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of granite counter space. Breakfast area with backyard views! Lovely living room with cozy fireplace. Spacious secondary rooms. Over-sized master retreat features luxurious tub, separate shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms up! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



