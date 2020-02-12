All apartments in Waxahachie
126 Pinto Drive
126 Pinto Drive

126 Pinto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

126 Pinto Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Open floor plan with huge living room. Large master with walk-in closet and dual sinks in master bath. Huge backyard with patio. Kitchen features island with lots of cabinet and counter space. 4 bedrooms providing the perfect place to raise a family. Close to shopping and dining. Easy access to Hwy 287 and I35 to the DFW Metroplex.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

