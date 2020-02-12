126 Pinto Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Open floor plan with huge living room. Large master with walk-in closet and dual sinks in master bath. Huge backyard with patio. Kitchen features island with lots of cabinet and counter space. 4 bedrooms providing the perfect place to raise a family. Close to shopping and dining. Easy access to Hwy 287 and I35 to the DFW Metroplex.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.