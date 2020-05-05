All apartments in Waxahachie
123 Tranquillity Lane

123 Tranquility Lane · No Longer Available
Location

123 Tranquility Lane, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,484 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Thursday, April 30, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
-

(RLNE5554532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Tranquillity Lane have any available units?
123 Tranquillity Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 123 Tranquillity Lane have?
Some of 123 Tranquillity Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Tranquillity Lane currently offering any rent specials?
123 Tranquillity Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Tranquillity Lane pet-friendly?
No, 123 Tranquillity Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 123 Tranquillity Lane offer parking?
Yes, 123 Tranquillity Lane offers parking.
Does 123 Tranquillity Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Tranquillity Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Tranquillity Lane have a pool?
No, 123 Tranquillity Lane does not have a pool.
Does 123 Tranquillity Lane have accessible units?
No, 123 Tranquillity Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Tranquillity Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Tranquillity Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Tranquillity Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Tranquillity Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

