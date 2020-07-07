Well maintained ...Lovely Home with laminate floors in living area. Features see thru fireplace between living areas. Lots of windows for a bright open feel. Large eat in kitchen with bay window. Master bath offers a separate shower and tub. Nicely landscaped with a fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 Oregon Trail have any available units?
112 Oregon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 112 Oregon Trail have?
Some of 112 Oregon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Oregon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
112 Oregon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.