All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 112 Oregon Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
112 Oregon Trail
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

112 Oregon Trail

112 Oregon Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

112 Oregon Trail, Waxahachie, TX 75167

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained ...Lovely Home with laminate floors in living area. Features see thru fireplace between living areas. Lots of windows for a bright open feel. Large eat in kitchen with bay window. Master bath offers a separate shower and tub. Nicely landscaped with a fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Oregon Trail have any available units?
112 Oregon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 112 Oregon Trail have?
Some of 112 Oregon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Oregon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
112 Oregon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Oregon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 112 Oregon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 112 Oregon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 112 Oregon Trail offers parking.
Does 112 Oregon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Oregon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Oregon Trail have a pool?
No, 112 Oregon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 112 Oregon Trail have accessible units?
No, 112 Oregon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Oregon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Oregon Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Oregon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Oregon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas