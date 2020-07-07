112 Oregon Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Well maintained ...Lovely Home with laminate floors in living area. Features see thru fireplace between living areas. Lots of windows for a bright open feel. Large eat in kitchen with bay window. Master bath offers a separate shower and tub. Nicely landscaped with a fenced yard.