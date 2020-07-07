112 Lacy Oak Lane

Amenities

Beauiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,470 sq. ft. home in Wazahachie, TX! Open floor plan. Lovely kitchen with grantie counter tops and lots of cabinets. Spacious living room with cozy fire place. Elegant formal dining room. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks and walk in shower. Huge secondary rooms. Nice back yard. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



