110 Stallion St.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub internet access

Available 07/25/20 Gorgeous home in Waxahachie - Property Id: 312540



Gorgeous home loaded with lots of upgrades; granite kitchen counter tops, handcrafted and designed custom cabinet, 20 inch tiles with glass inserts, furniture vanities, Jacuzzi tub, energy star home, radiant barrier, ceiling fans, cast stone fire place, oil- rubbed bronze door hardware, community pool. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312540

Property Id 312540



(RLNE5904526)