Cut as pie precious two bedroom home with pretty hardwood floors. Centrally located near shopping and restaurants. Fenced backyard. One car garage. Renters Insurance required. Tenant to very schools. $50 application fee. OWNER MUST APPROVE ALL PETS. No refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 550
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Savannah Street have any available units?
109 Savannah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 109 Savannah Street have?
Some of 109 Savannah Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Savannah Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 Savannah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Savannah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Savannah Street is pet friendly.
Does 109 Savannah Street offer parking?
Yes, 109 Savannah Street offers parking.
Does 109 Savannah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Savannah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Savannah Street have a pool?
No, 109 Savannah Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 Savannah Street have accessible units?
No, 109 Savannah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Savannah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Savannah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Savannah Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Savannah Street does not have units with air conditioning.
