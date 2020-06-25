Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 109 Atlantic Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
109 Atlantic Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 Atlantic Avenue
109 Atlantic Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
109 Atlantic Ave, Waxahachie, TX 75165
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer home with an open concept floor plan and new wood floors. The open kitchen has a breakfast area and lots of cabinetry. The huge master suite has a garden tub and separate shower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
109 Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waxahachie, TX
.
What amenities does 109 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 109 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waxahachie
.
Does 109 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 109 Atlantic Avenue offers parking.
Does 109 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Similar Pages
Waxahachie 1 Bedrooms
Waxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with Balcony
Waxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Waco, TX
Euless, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Amberton University
El Centro College
McLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas