All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 109 Atlantic Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
109 Atlantic Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

109 Atlantic Avenue

109 Atlantic Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

109 Atlantic Ave, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer home with an open concept floor plan and new wood floors. The open kitchen has a breakfast area and lots of cabinetry. The huge master suite has a garden tub and separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
109 Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 109 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 109 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 109 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 109 Atlantic Avenue offers parking.
Does 109 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas