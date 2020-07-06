All apartments in Waxahachie
109 5 Points Road
Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:09 PM

109 5 Points Road

109 Five Points Road · No Longer Available
Location

109 Five Points Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and laminate wood floors which leads to dining area! Granite counter-tops in bathrooms! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive one month free rent off January's rent if move in on or before December 13th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 5 Points Road have any available units?
109 5 Points Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 109 5 Points Road have?
Some of 109 5 Points Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 5 Points Road currently offering any rent specials?
109 5 Points Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 5 Points Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 5 Points Road is pet friendly.
Does 109 5 Points Road offer parking?
Yes, 109 5 Points Road offers parking.
Does 109 5 Points Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 5 Points Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 5 Points Road have a pool?
No, 109 5 Points Road does not have a pool.
Does 109 5 Points Road have accessible units?
No, 109 5 Points Road does not have accessible units.
Does 109 5 Points Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 5 Points Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 5 Points Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 5 Points Road does not have units with air conditioning.

