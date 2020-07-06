109 5 Points Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and laminate wood floors which leads to dining area! Granite counter-tops in bathrooms! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Qualified resident to receive one month free rent off January's rent if move in on or before December 13th!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.