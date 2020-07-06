All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

108 Lakeshore Drive

108 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

108 Lakeshore Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
108 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
Is 108 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Lakeshore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 108 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
No, 108 Lakeshore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 108 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Lakeshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

