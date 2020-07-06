4 Bedroom Home in Waxahachie - Property Id: 200225
Well-maintained four bedroom home in great location. Walking distance to city park and Northside Elementary. Large fenced backyard and beautiful mature trees provide space to spend quality time outdoors. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200225 Property Id 200225
(RLNE5442289)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 Monticello Dr have any available units?
103 Monticello Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 103 Monticello Dr have?
Some of 103 Monticello Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Monticello Dr currently offering any rent specials?
103 Monticello Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Monticello Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Monticello Dr is pet friendly.
Does 103 Monticello Dr offer parking?
No, 103 Monticello Dr does not offer parking.
Does 103 Monticello Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Monticello Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Monticello Dr have a pool?
No, 103 Monticello Dr does not have a pool.
Does 103 Monticello Dr have accessible units?
No, 103 Monticello Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Monticello Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Monticello Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Monticello Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Monticello Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
