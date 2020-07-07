1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Waxahachie 1/1 $1096



Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($150/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Dry cleaning service, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Handicap modified units

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 866



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com



Spirit Real Estate Group