Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165

1 Solon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1 Solon Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Waxahachie 1/1 $1096

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($150/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Dry cleaning service, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 866

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 have any available units?
1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 have?
Some of 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 is pet friendly.
Does 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 offer parking?
Yes, 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 offers parking.
Does 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 have a pool?
Yes, 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 has a pool.
Does 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 have accessible units?
Yes, 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 has accessible units.
Does 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 has units with air conditioning.

