8236 Lesley Lane, Watauga, TX 76148 Foster Village
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Keller ISD! Split Bedrooms. Open Floor Plan. WBFP. Wood laminate flooring. Tiled wet areas. Living Open to Dining Area and Backyard. Seperate Utility room. 2 Car Garage. It's available for a 6-1-2020 move in date. Application fee is $45 per person 18+. Pet non-refundable fee is $200. Blks from 377. Indian Springs Middle School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8236 Lesley Lane have any available units?
8236 Lesley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 8236 Lesley Lane have?
Some of 8236 Lesley Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8236 Lesley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8236 Lesley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8236 Lesley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8236 Lesley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8236 Lesley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8236 Lesley Lane offers parking.
Does 8236 Lesley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8236 Lesley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8236 Lesley Lane have a pool?
No, 8236 Lesley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8236 Lesley Lane have accessible units?
No, 8236 Lesley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8236 Lesley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8236 Lesley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8236 Lesley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8236 Lesley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)