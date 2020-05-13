8236 Lesley Lane

Amenities

Keller ISD! Split Bedrooms. Open Floor Plan. WBFP. Wood laminate flooring. Tiled wet areas. Living Open to Dining Area and Backyard. Seperate Utility room. 2 Car Garage. It's available for a 6-1-2020 move in date. Application fee is $45 per person 18+. Pet non-refundable fee is $200. Blks from 377. Indian Springs Middle School.