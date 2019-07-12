Rent Calculator
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:38 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8236 Lara Lane
8236 Lara Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8236 Lara Lane, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BIG OPOTUNITY All BILL PAID SPACIOUS NICE DUPLEX 2,1 IN KELLER ISD, LAEGE YARD READY TO MOVE IN
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8236 Lara Lane have any available units?
8236 Lara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Watauga, TX
.
Is 8236 Lara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8236 Lara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8236 Lara Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8236 Lara Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 8236 Lara Lane offer parking?
No, 8236 Lara Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8236 Lara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8236 Lara Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8236 Lara Lane have a pool?
No, 8236 Lara Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8236 Lara Lane have accessible units?
No, 8236 Lara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8236 Lara Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8236 Lara Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8236 Lara Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8236 Lara Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
