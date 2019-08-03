All apartments in Watauga
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:35 PM

8037 Lazy Brook Drive

8037 Lazy Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8037 Lazy Brook Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Keller ISD, located in Wataugua! 5 minutes from shopping and local parks. Split floor plan. New Tile throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have any available units?
8037 Lazy Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have?
Some of 8037 Lazy Brook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8037 Lazy Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8037 Lazy Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8037 Lazy Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

