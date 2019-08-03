Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 8037 Lazy Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
8037 Lazy Brook Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:35 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8037 Lazy Brook Drive
8037 Lazy Brook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8037 Lazy Brook Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Keller ISD, located in Wataugua! 5 minutes from shopping and local parks. Split floor plan. New Tile throughout the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have any available units?
8037 Lazy Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
What amenities does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have?
Some of 8037 Lazy Brook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8037 Lazy Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8037 Lazy Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8037 Lazy Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8037 Lazy Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8037 Lazy Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Southlake, TX
Saginaw, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Roanoke, TX
Westworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TX
Benbrook, TX
Coppell, TX
Azle, TX
Mansfield, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TX
Burleson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District