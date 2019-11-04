All apartments in Watauga
Last updated November 4 2019 at 6:02 PM

7928 Meadowbrook Drive

7928 Meadowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7928 Meadowbrook Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,413 sq ft, 1 story home in Watauga! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7928 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
7928 Meadowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7928 Meadowbrook Drive have?
Some of 7928 Meadowbrook Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7928 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7928 Meadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7928 Meadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7928 Meadowbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7928 Meadowbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 7928 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7928 Meadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7928 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7928 Meadowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 7928 Meadowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7928 Meadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7928 Meadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7928 Meadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7928 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7928 Meadowbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7928 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

