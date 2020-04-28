All apartments in Watauga
7917 Pebblebrook Drive

7917 Pebblebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7917 Pebblebrook Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom and two bath home. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 Pebblebrook Drive have any available units?
7917 Pebblebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 7917 Pebblebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7917 Pebblebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 Pebblebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7917 Pebblebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 7917 Pebblebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7917 Pebblebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 7917 Pebblebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 Pebblebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 Pebblebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 7917 Pebblebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7917 Pebblebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7917 Pebblebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 Pebblebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7917 Pebblebrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7917 Pebblebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7917 Pebblebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

