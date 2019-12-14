Rent Calculator
All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 7916 Prairie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
7916 Prairie Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:18 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7916 Prairie Drive
7916 Prairie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7916 Prairie Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location - Lots of room for everyone
(RLNE5393945)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7916 Prairie Drive have any available units?
7916 Prairie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
Is 7916 Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7916 Prairie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 Prairie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7916 Prairie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7916 Prairie Drive offer parking?
No, 7916 Prairie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7916 Prairie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 Prairie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 Prairie Drive have a pool?
No, 7916 Prairie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7916 Prairie Drive have accessible units?
No, 7916 Prairie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 Prairie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7916 Prairie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7916 Prairie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7916 Prairie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
