7720 Virgie Court
Last updated December 20 2019 at 8:54 PM

7720 Virgie Court

7720 Virgie Court · No Longer Available
Location

7720 Virgie Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,462 sq ft, 2 story home in Watauga! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 Virgie Court have any available units?
7720 Virgie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7720 Virgie Court have?
Some of 7720 Virgie Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 Virgie Court currently offering any rent specials?
7720 Virgie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 Virgie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7720 Virgie Court is pet friendly.
Does 7720 Virgie Court offer parking?
No, 7720 Virgie Court does not offer parking.
Does 7720 Virgie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 Virgie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 Virgie Court have a pool?
No, 7720 Virgie Court does not have a pool.
Does 7720 Virgie Court have accessible units?
No, 7720 Virgie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 Virgie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7720 Virgie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7720 Virgie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7720 Virgie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

